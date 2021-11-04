Finebricks launches Sherwood Court estate to provide affordable housing for Nigerians

In a bid to provide affordable housing to the mass market, Finebricks – a fast-rising real estate firm has launched the Sherwood court estate – a new stylish residential apartment for individuals and families looking for something different on the Sangotedo, Lekki-Epe expressway axis.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Deji Adeoye, the managing director explained that the company “has a genuine burden of reducing the housing deficit in Nigeria by targeting specific market segments and providing value-for-money engagements.”

According to him, “FineBricks is propelled by its by-line ‘making the desirable accessible,’ which is achieved by the provision of services like: sale of building and lands, investment opportunities, and property management among others.”

Also, speaking on the launch of Sherwood Court Estate, the new estate developed by Finebricks, Deji explained that the project was designed to suit the contemporary lifestyle of prospective homeowners.

The estate consists of four-bedroom terrace duplexes with state-of-the-art facilities, in a beautiful setting with a spacious car park and maximum security. It is suitable for high network individuals, and families.”

He concluded by stating that as a company, “we drive and guided by our core values of excellence, trust, professionalism, and the delivery of premium user experience to all our clients.”