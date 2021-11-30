FIABCI sees need to share knowledge on innovations in construction industry

International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), Nigerian chapter, says there is need for real estate professionals to network and share knowledge on the latest innovations in the construction industry.

Apart from being a response to digitalisation, FIABCI explains that both activities enable the professionals to stay abreast of new models and technologies being used in construction industries globally.

At a Business Networking programme hosted by the organization in Lagos recently, Adeniji Adele, president, FIABCI-Nigeria, explained there was a mutual passion that members of the organisation share on the vision to make Nigeria a better place and happy nation to live and work.

“We need to work on how these innovations can be introduced in our country in order to boost the economy of the country.” Adele said.

Besides knowledge sharing, the event also offered information on business opportunities in Nigeria through paper presentations by some of the biggest players in the construction space.

Jordi Robi, World president of FIABCI, said the vision of the organisation is to improve the work of members while also striving to help build generation through innovation, improved knowledge and management skills of practitioners.

“It is important as an organisation that we spread our vision, corporate culture through the education of members. FIABCI is about sharing and enthroning best practices at the national, regional and international levels even as we advocate for sustainable and inclusive regional development worldwide” Robi said.

Earlier in his presentation, Micheal Osakwe, Transaction Associate, Alaro City said with the property market now accounting for a significant investment option for prospective investors, Alaro City with its corporate governance structure is a sure choice for business.

He said as a location situated at a free zone, Alaro City offers an opportunity for ease of doing business, reduce corporate taxes or in most cases tax exception and possess a huge captive market for rental income.

Knight Frank Company represented by Tope Dairo, Associate partner said that the Wealth Report which is a flagship annual publication of the company offers a unique perspective on global wealth, prime property and investment to help investors make the right choice.

Adele while commenting further on the sideline said the recent incidents around building collapse bothers on a lot of factors as across the value chain each level have their own portion of the blame.

According to him, the regulators of the industry have their own share of the blame, professionals have their share, developers and clients have their own share of mistake in the cycle”.

If everybody does the right thing and does not cut corners and follows the entire process, working within the ambit of what is approved, hiring professionals, usage of right building materials, the building collapse element would be a thing of the past in Nigeria”.

The FIABCI-Nigeria president said that volatility in the economy notwithstanding the build environment value comprising consultants, developers, brokers, property managers among others need to meet each other’s on a regular basis to showcase the latest innovations obtainable.

He noted that regular business networking sessions offer practitioners insights into where the market is going, modern development level, sound professional advice to developers and connection between an average purchaser and dwellers on the best financing option to adopt.

“It is very important to note that volatility or not, the professionals are very relevant to the real estate market,” Adele said.