Excitement as Dradrock hands over homes at Pacific Manor to buyers

It was an exciting moment as buyers from Dradrock Real Estate’s Pacific Manor collected keys to their luxury apartments in what is apparently a promise kept on the part of the developer.

One of the buyers, Felix Valentine, expressed satisfaction with Dradrock for meeting the set delivery deadline and quality. Valentine, who is also into the real estate business, added that he had no doubt that Dradrock would meet his taste of luxury apartments.

Pacific Manor is located within the Atlantic Nominees Estate which is off Abraham Adesanya Bus Stop in Ajah, Lagos. It comprises 16 duplexes. Each of the apartments consists of 3-bedroom, a living room and a maid’s room designed breathtakingly to suit the taste of its owner.

“We are happy that we were able to overcome initial hiccups to deliver the apartments on schedule,” said Oladipo Agida, Dradrock’s managing director, who personally handed over the keys to the new homeowners, disclosing that the phase II of the estate was already selling.

“What makes us excited is that we did not fail to meet the deadline we promised our clients most of who are in the Diaspora,” he added.

He recalled that when they first set our feet at the estate, they were taken aback by bushes around. “It is hard believing what we see here today. We stuck to the will that we can do it and that is what manifested in these beautiful structures we have here,” Agida added amid applause by the clients, staff members, and guests.

He described the delivery of the apartments as a big feat considering the fact that Dradrock is relatively new in the real estate sector of the nation’s economy.

“This is our first building estate. We are young in the industry but we have done excellently well. It is a big feat. We are determined to continue to build homes that can last or stand the vagaries of our weather and soil.

“We did not compromise quality. We did a variety of soil tests before embarking on this first phase of our building projects or estates,” he assured.

Agida disclosed that he decided to set up Dradrock after his 15 years in the industry because of his desire to “build houses in unique ways and to meet the satisfaction of clients.”

He thanked the buyers for believing in Dradrock right from the day they were taken to a bushy land that has morphed into their magnificent apartments. He was also grateful to his young and dynamic staff members for their devotion to duty and seamless team spirit.

Project Manager, Efe Ufuoma, who also narrated their first day at the site, briefed the clients on the materials used to build the structures and advised them to use quality materials for their interiors in order to enjoy their apartments maximally.

Pastor Tunde Adisa prayed for the owners of the apartments, saying the project was a fulfilling promise of God.