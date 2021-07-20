Exchange rate, title documentation to top discussion as Shelter Afrique meets developers

Exchange rate and title documentation will top discussion when Shelter Afrique, pan African housing finance organization, meets with real estate developers and other stakeholders in Abuja next week.

The meeting, which will be holding on the sideline of the 4-day Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS), will provide answers to questions on how to access funding for low cost housing.

“We encourage all practitioners in the housing industry to attend the forum and meet with chief executives and management team of Shelter Afrique,” Festus Adebayo, coordinator of AIHS, said.

Adebayo disclosed that, on the same day of the meeting, which will be the last for the conference, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria(REDAN) will be signing an MoU with Shelter Afrique.

The purpose of the MoU will be how to commence construction of houses in each of the geo-political zones in Nigeria to be sponsored by Shelter Afrique.

The coordinator disclosed that Andrew Chimphondah, GMD/CEO, Shelter Afrique, has confirmed interest to host the meeting with housing stakeholders from Nigeria and other parts of Africa that will be attending the show.

According to him, Shelter Afrique is the only pan-African finance institution that exclusively supports the development of housing and urban development in Africa, adding that it is a partnership comprising 44 African governments, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Africa Reinsurance Corporation (Africa-Re).

It builds strategic partnerships and offers a host of products and related services to support the efficient delivery of affordable housing and commercial real estate.

The Abuja International Housing Show is an annual gathering of real estate stakeholders in Abuja organized by FESADEB COMMUNICATIONS. The show is already in its 15th edition and this year’s edition is slated for July 26—29, 2021.