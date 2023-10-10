Estate Links at 30 assures of rewarding future for real estate investors

Estate Links, a frontline real estate developer, marketing, consultancy and advisory services provider in and outside Nigeria, has assured of a rewarding future for real estate where investors and clients alike will see opportunities to tap from.

The firm which marked its 30th anniversary in Lagos recently, believes that its future progress rests with the success of its clients and its ability to serve them professionally, energetically with loyalty.

Nigeria with over 200 million population growing at an estimated 2.6 percent annually coupled with fast-paced urbanization is an interesting destination for real estate investors and it is expected that investment opportunities in the country will get bigger as the year’s roll by.

This reason and more account for the exponential growth which Estate Links has seen in the last 30 years. It is also the reason the company looks forward to the next 30 years with optimism.

“The firm which started in a small office at Raymond Njoku Street, Ikoyi, Lagos has been through several changes and evolving phases. As of today, the firm has grown into having offices in Nigeria, the UK and the USA with rich staff strength in line with our visionary belief in having a strong team,” Gbenga Olaniyan, the company’s CEO, said at the event.

The constant factor in this firm, according to him, is the knack for excellence and conformity to global standards. There is also another factor which is integrity. All these were corroborated in the testimonials and goodwill messages from some of their partners within and outside the country.

“Estate Links is a good ally that I feel comfortable working within Nigeria. My good friend and brother Gbenga is a man of integrity; he is a trusted partner and I wish them well as they celebrate their 30th anniversary. I congratulate you while we look forward to the next 30 years with great hope,” Mustapha Njie, CEO, Taf Africa Homes, a Gambian real estate developer, said.

Olaniyan disclosed that Estate Links is a firm of international real estate consultants with niche in global real estate consultancy and management. He added that the firm’s sister company, Gbenga Olaniyan and Associates, is a professional firm of estate surveyors and valuers.

“With young but seasoned professionals in the fold, the firm’s basic services encompass all that there is in estate surveying and valuation profession,” he said, pointing out that the firm’s vision is to be a first-class estate advisory company offering global real estate services that are second to none.

In terms of services, Estate Links offers world-class valuation of buildings and chattels, crop/economic trees enumeration, plant and machinery, stock exchange quotations, general accountancy, insurance and taxation.

Over the last 30 years, the firm has evolved and become the preferred real estate agent, working with clients seeking properties to let or properties for tenants seeking houses to rent. With regards to properties for sale, they act on behalf of the vendor or purchasers while ensuring the client gets a fair deal at all times.

“Today, Estate Links has really lived up to its vision, being the only indigenous real estate company that handles investment properties in UK, USA and South Africa. To achieve this feat and for easy reach, the firm has offices in Lagos, FCT, UK and USA with the head office in Lagos in a partnered built block developed by Estate Links in Oniru, Victoria Island,” the CEO revealed.

In a bid to contribute to the development of infrastructure in the country, the company has, together with its Equity partners, carried out several developments in Nigeria, USA and South Africa with several other projects marked for the future.

“At Estate Links, we believe in taking up initiatives to positively impact social, environmental and professional well being,” Olaniyan said, adding, “the firm has consistently been involved in CSR projects; this is expressed in training of students and graduates under our platform, ‘Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES); we also do mentoring of upcoming real estate firms.”

As a strong believer in human capital development, Estate Links has, over the 30-year period, done much in research and development, believing that they are the drivers for economic, professional and environmental development and sustainability.

“This, over the years, has formed a strong base of knowledge and has enabled us to stay as an influencer and trailblazer in the real estate sector,” Olaniyan enthused.