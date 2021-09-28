Edo, six firms strike deal to develop Emotan Estate Gardens phase 2

The Edo State government through the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) has signed a deal with six firms for the development of phase II Emotan Gardens housing project in the state.

Isoken Omo, executive chairman of EDPA, in a statement issued to journalists on Monday in Benin City, said the six shortlisted developers have been allocated five hectares each to commence the development of affordable housing targeted at the general public.

Omo listed the developers to include the Nigerian Air force housing and construction company Limited; options for good and affordable homes foundation Limited; Alpha mead development company Limited; WTF construction Nigeria Limited; Parakuo Nigeria Limited and Helpline Homes Limited.

The executive chairman said there are other developers currently being screened for allocation, adding that upon completion, the estate will have 1,440 housing units, shopping areas, leisure, school, police station, religious areas, and other modern facilities to make it a cohesive community.

According to her, the development agreement signing ceremony and site handover will take place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

“In continuing with the promise of the current administration to change the landscape of the state, Edo State Government through Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) is handing over land at Emotan Gardens Estate to prequalified developers to commence Phase II of the project.

“Phase I of the project was commissioned by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo in November 2018 and it is fully sold but was vandalised during the #ENDSARS riots.

“The houses have been repaired and are due for handover to the owners. To speed up the development, EDPA has shortlisted six developers and allocated five hectares each to them to commence the development of affordable housing targeted at the general public.

“The integrity of the design and masterplan is being maintained and Lots are earmarked as plots for allocation too. The intention is that once each of the developers completes the development of their lot, another lot will be allocated to them.

“The Edo State government is providing the road and drainage infrastructure, while private sector partners will provide water and power,” Omo said.