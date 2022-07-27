Customer-centric relationship is the core value of Land Republic, says co-founder, Fapohunda

Oluwole Fapohunda, the co-founder/CEO of Land Republic Limited, recently disclosed that the real estate company’s customer-centric relationship is the core value of its business development following the growing admiration of customers on owning properties in the fast-developing Epe city in Lagos State.

“Our customer-centricity births the success we are enjoying today. It has always been them, and will continue to be. In fact, it’s a delight to physically allot this land finally, regardless of the difficulties surrounding buying of lands in Lagos State and to see them all smile to the whole processes from getting their documents to standing and examining their lands,” Fapohunda, who is also the head of sales and marketing of Land Republic stated during a recent inspection and allocation of ‘Deja View City’, one of its ongoing projects in Epe.

According to him, the company is leveraging on its customer-centric relationship in allocating Deja View City, and also digitalizes land ownership that makes it easy for its GenZ clients to easily buy into any of its ongoing projects. “In this project, we are ready to bring in a modern basketball court, mini market and swimming pool, although those things cannot be worked on now because people have not started developing”.

Read also: World PR Day 2022: professionals urged to promote purpose-driven communications

Fapohunda also advised customers to subscribe to products from Land Republic Limited because of its huge return on investment. He states further that one of the beauties of owning a property in Epe is the assurance that it will yield tremendous profits in a few years.

With the stride of development that is ongoing in Epe, Fapohunda said Deja View City is located in a fast growing city estimated to be the next commercial hub of Lagos State. “Honestly, today’s bush is tomorrow’s city. Our other ongoing projects include Epe Boulevard, Ketu-Epe, Lagos and Monarch’s court in Ibadan along Moniya-Isehin road,” he stated.

Olusola Areo, the company’s surveyor, assured the customers that there is nothing to worry about especially regarding the deeds of transfer of ownership and registered/provisional survey of the lands which he said are genuine and would protect them from being grabbed.

Jacobs Paul Abayomi, one of the allottees expressed satisfaction about the land he bought and encouraged others to patronise Land Republic because of its customer relationship strategy and trust to present whatever is pictured as the property.

Another customer, Oluwafunmilola Akinkoye said, “I am pleased to physically see my land and get all its documents today. In fact, when I got here, the joy in me knew no bounds; everything is planned accordingly here. I will buy more and I encourage others to do so”.