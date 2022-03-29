Cavalli Group, Vita Construction seal deal to build 12-floor Vantage Bourdillon

Cavalli Business & Investment Group and Vita Construction in Lagos, at the weekend, signed a contract agreement to build Vantage Bourdillon on the highbrow, highly sought-after Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi.

Cavalli Business and Investment Group is a holding company with specialties in real estate investment, energy, infrastructure facility management and construction and general advisory while Vita Construction is a leading Construction and Civil Engineering firm.

The up-coming Vantage Bourdillon is a luxury real estate development on 12 suspended floors, comprising 11 apartment floors that would accommodate 22 private residences and a recreational floor with state-of-the-art facilities including a swimming pool, cinema room, gym and spa.

The apartment floors comprise fully serviced three-bedroom apartments and five bedroom penthouse maisonettes with various amenities designed to compare favourably with luxury apartments in advanced economies.

Emmanuel Odemayowa, Group Managing Director/CEO of Cavalli Business & Investment Group, explained at the contract signing event that Vita Construction was selected after a vey rigorous and competitive bidding process involving several world-class firms.

Odemayowa added that Vita Construction’s vast experience in the Nigerian construction industry and their proven expertise with projects of the Vantage Bourdillon scale were also key considerations in the award of the contract to them.

“Knowing the importance of Bourdillon in relation to prime real estate in Lagos, we had to come up with something that would ‘wow’ everyone that beholds it and that informed the idea behind Vantage Bourdillon”, Odemayowa said.

He said that piling work and relevant tests on the project site had been completed, adding that Vantage Bourdillon, on completion, would be a key landmark on the highbrow Bourdillon Road, meeting the lifestyle needs of its highly demanding clientele with the building’s unique features.

Yiannakis Christodoulou, the Managing Director/CEO of Vita Construction, thanked Cavalli Group for the award of the contract, describing Vantage Bourdillon as a “fanstastic architecture” that he was confident would be sold out.

He assured Cavalli Group of his company’s commitment to delivering outstanding quality, drawing from their over four decades of experience of handling projects of such sophisticated magnitude, especially in Ikoyi.