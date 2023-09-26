Builders commended for retraining, upscaling artisans’ skills

The Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has been commended for joining hands with the Lagos State government in re-training and upscaling the skills of artisans in the housing sector.

The state government noted that the institute’s participation in the training programme was helpful in ensuring that the modules were of high standard and were suitable for the certification of the participants.

Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, the state’s commissioner for housing, explained that the master craftsman training programme was targeted at upgrading the skills of artisans in such areas as carpentry, furniture, plumbing and fitting pipes.

Others are electrical installation and maintenance, painting and decoration, and masonry ( bricklaying and concrete work).

The commissioner who was represented at the event by …the permanent secretary in the ministry, said “there is a dearth of skilled manpower at the artisanal level which has made developers engage artisans from neighbouring countries. It is our motive to enhance the competence of our own artisans so that they can have a competitive edge in the sector.”

This, according to him, will bridge the existing gap, ensure safer homes, reduce youth unemployment and stem the present capital drift to neighbouring countries.

He revealed that the six weekends intensive training programme which delved into both theoretical and practical aspects of the trades was supervised by NIOB, adding that to further empower the participants, work gears and tools shall be provided by the state government to support the artisans.

The commissioner assured that certified graduates of the programme would be uploaded on the Building Sector Artisans’ hub website to ensure they get connected with clients who need their services.

He stressed the commitment of the state government to capacity building for artisans, promising that the present administration would still expand the programme’s scope by including more trade skills.

He enjoined other professional bodies to emulate NIOB, saying “that collaboration with the state government promises great rewards to all stakeholders and the entire citizenry at large.”

Afolabi Shukurat, a trainee artisan, pledged judicious use of the training opportunity in contributing his quota to the economic development of the state.