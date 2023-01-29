BlueSquare property delivers assured rental income, high ROI – Ajayi

As Nigerians continue to seek alternative means of spreading their investment portfolios to hedge against inflation, the head of marketing and public relations (PR), BlueSquare Limited, Omotoyosi Ajayi said that the real estate company was constantly spearing innovative developments with sustainable investment opportunities with assured rental income and high return on investment (ROI).

Ajayi stated this during a recent media parley where she announced the sale of luxury apartments and Maisonettes at 40 percent initial deposit for real estate investors in its Cove Towers and 7 Centrale Residences in Lekki.

“At BlueSquare, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern and functional home, to truly live well, that is why we constantly deliver high yielding property investment and partner with strategic players in the real estate investment industry, to surpass the expectations of our clients who purchase properties from us, ultimately ensuring high return on investment,” she said.

According to Ajayi, BlueSquare is the preferred choice for anyone seeking high yield property investment that consistently exceeds expected returns. She said that the real estate company offers luxury in simplicity from panoramic lifts, to extravagant and well-lit living spaces, chef-style kitchen, and a communal hall amongst others.

“Rest assured that Cove Towers and 7 Centrale Residences are designed to premium perfection, the luxury apartments afford a magnificent living experience, specially designed to suit your sophisticated lifestyle. We collaborate with the finest architects, landscapers, designers and constructors, to create beautiful homes, where people love to live, work and play.

“Cove Towers is the dream and everyone deserves a slice. With an initial deposit of 40percent and the option to spread balance across 12 months, we are confident that your dream lifestyle begins with us at BlueSquare Limited. Projects we delivered over the years attest to our integrity and the quality of our work,” Ajayi said.

The real estate company disclosed further that the sale of luxury studio, 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 4 bedroom Maisonettes are for immediate purchase, offering an exquisite living experience in the heart of Lekki, Lagos.

Similarly, the company said that the 4 bedroom Maisonettes at 7 Centrale residences, situated along Bisola Durosinmi Etti Street, less than two-minute drive from the Admiralty Toll Gate, and a two-minute walk from the Lekki Imax Cinema boasts of distinctive features like spacious and well-planned living rooms, bedrooms, and bathrooms; high headrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views; and lots of daylight and natural ventilation.

The building is equipped with 2 automatic elevators, the main stairway and an escape stair, a gym, an indoor swimming pool, and a relaxation lounge. It also features constant electric power, steady water supply at adequate pressures, waste treatment, CCTV, cable TV, wired internet, smart home options, and about fifty car parking spaces, and luscious landscaping.

Ajayi further disclosed that the building life-cycle has been carefully considered in its evolutionary design, to make use of solar panels, rainwater harvesting, and other sustainable building techniques. “Whether as a family residence or as an investment, buying into 7 Centrale Residences is a smart decision for 2023.”