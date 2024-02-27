Arkland Group in expecting the unimaginable era for real estate sector

…marks a decade of impacting lives, growing economy

For the real estate sector in Nigeria, an exciting moment is underway as one of the leading operators in the sector has entered an era when the sector should be expecting the unimaginable in terms of products and service delivery to the housing market.

The operator, known as Arkland Group, set the stage for this era following its 10th anniversary which it marked recently in Victoria Island, Lagos, where the Founder/CEO, Jide Olumodimu, went down memory lane to talk about the making of the Group that has become a reference point in luxury real estate.

Olumodimu revealed that his passion for real estate, which gave birth to Arkland, was fuelled by his childhood dream of becoming a major player in that sector, pointing out that over the last 10 years, the company has not only impacted lives in various ways but also contributed to growing the economy.

The turning point in the life of the Group was the delivery of its first residential development called Grace Court located at Dideolu Estates, Victoria Island, Lagos. The project’s success marked the beginning of Arkland’s triumphs.

Subsequent projects like Providence Court, Ade Court, Fabian Court, Vantage Court, La Paz Apartments amongst others in prime locations in Lagos and Abuja have demonstrated the company’s ability to replicate successful models.

It is through these projects that the company has impacted lives and contributed to the growth of the country’s economy by way of providing housing for a good number of Nigerians at home and abroad, and also creating jobs for both skilled and unskilled labour in the built environment.

Besides the childhood dreams, the Founder/CEO disclosed further that his foray into real estate and the setting up of Arkland was inspired by Marina Street’s tall buildings in Lagos Island, thanking God that the company has become a prominent force in the real estate industry today.

“Today, as we celebrate a decade of Arkland Group’s accomplishments, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the stakeholders who have been part of this journey because, 10 years ago, I embarked on my real estate journey fuelled by my childhood dream,” he enthused

He told the stakeholders that their unwavering support, belief in the Group’s vision, and collaboration have been instrumental to the Group’s success, adding that the celebration was as much theirs as it was for the Group.

Though the Group started out as an agency firm in Ajah, Lagos amid the challenges in the real estate sector, it recognized the complexities of the sector and sought to provide solutions.

Over the years, the Group has navigated through market fluctuations, regulatory changes, and evolving customer demands, and has become a 360-degree real estate organization, providing solutions in property development, construction and facilities management, earning recognition as a real estate company with a commitment to excellence, integrity and credibility.

Arkland Group’s impact over the past decade extends beyond individual projects, reaching diverse markets and states. With a presence in prime locations across Lagos and Abuja, the Group has consistently delivered high-quality developments. In 2019, it made a giant leap into development in Eko Atlantic City—an ambitious city development in Nigeria patterned after Dubai.

Daring to be different, Arkland Group upscaled its dreams, team, and operations for unprecedented success, showcasing its ambition to contribute to the transformation of iconic cityscapes. The Group has not only provided quality living spaces, but has also contributed to the economic and infrastructural development of the regions it operates in.

Evelyn Edumoh, the COO of Arkland Properties and Investment Company Limited, one of the subsidiaries of the Group, said “it is an honour to reflect on our company’s incredible journey over the past decade, stating that through it all, the company remained unwavering.

She added that the support of the clients and the vision of the leadership of the company are what has kept the company going. “Here’s to another decade of success and ground-breaking achievements”, she said.