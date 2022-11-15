Alaro City sees future taking off with Lekki-Epe Airport approval

Alaro City, an emerging city within the Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ), says the future is about to take off in the zone with the federal government’s approval for Lagos State government to build the proposed Lekki-Epe International Airport.

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, presented the approval for the new airport to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor, at the Lagos Economic Summit 2022. According to officials of the state government, construction work on the Airport will commence in 2023.

The City says the airport is a key infrastructure investment aimed at boosting the economy of the state and country and it is excited that the airport is located near the city.

The City is also excited by the completion and commissioning of the Lekki Deep Sea Port which is scheduled to berth its first commercial vessel in December 2022.

“The port, which is container terminal operated, will bring additional efficiencies and world-class standards to Nigeria’s port network, contributing USD 360 billion to the Nigerian economy over the comingdecades,” the City noted in a statement at the weekend.

The City expressed commitment to the community, disclosing that it has strengthened its partnership with the Lagos State Office of Civic Engagement on the Mother, Infant and Child Development (MICHD) initiative.

“In the third sensitization programme in October, Alaro City provided nutritional packs and other materials required by the mothers over the course of their pregnancies,” the officials said.

They explained that the MICHD programme provides weekly food packs and supplements to underprivileged pregnant women across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

“Alaro City has been a partner of the programme since its inception,” they revealed.