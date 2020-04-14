Alaro City raises bar in fight against COVID-19, gives civic education

Alaro City, a mixed-income, city-scale development nestled in the North West Quadrant of the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos, has raised the bar in the fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, assisting Lagos State government in its efforts to contain the disease.

Besides the distribution of some relief materials comprising 500 bags of rice and other relief materials in its host community of Epe, the City has also embarked on civic education campaign aimed at boosting awareness on effective ways of combating the pandemic.

Additionally, top executives of the satellite city have also partnered with the Lagos branch of a global leadership community of business executives to fund the construction of a COVID-19 treatment and isolation centre in Eti Osa Local Government Area, which has been identified as the area with the highest number of infected cases in the state.

“Government’s effort, particularly Lagos State government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to contain the spread of the virus and support communities in need are commendable and requires the support of all stakeholders,” Odunayo Ojo, CEO of Alaro City, noted in a statement at the weekend.

Ojo noted further that while the pandemic has made things inconvenient for everyone, there are people who have had it worse, adding, “therefore, this modest intervention is our own way of helping our communities and assisting government at all levels to effectively contain the coronavirus by getting people to stay at home. We have started with Epe, which is our host community, and will also reach other communities across the state.”

Ojo disclosed that Alaro City has partnered with media companies in sensitising the public on effective ways of limiting the spread of the pandemic. He explained that public enlightenment was vital and needed to be sustained to enable Lagosians and Nigerians beat this virus.

“We are channelling resources through key media partnerships to ensure people remain sufficiently educated and enlightened on the right steps to take in limiting the spread of coronavirus. We will also continue to support the government in battling this pandemic, ” Ojo assured.

Beneficiaries of the relief items distributed in Epe thanked Alaro City for the assistance. Sunday Dada, a resident in Epe, expressed gratitude for the support which he said came at a vital time. “I want to use this opportunity to thank Alaro City for this assistance during such a period as this COVID-19 (crisis).

Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, the Oloja of Epe Kingdom, commended Alaro City for the gesture and urged beneficiaries to stay indoors so as to limit the spread of the virus. “The management of Alaro City are responsive and reliable; this is why we like them; they care about the people of Epe and they have again shown that by this kind gesture,” he said.

Launched in January 2019, Alaro City is planned as a 2,000-hectare mixed-income, city-scale development with industrial and logistics locations, complemented by offices, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and 150 hectares (370 acres) of parks and open spaces.

The City is a partnership between Rendeavour, Africa’s largest new city builder, and Lagos State Government. It has been widely hailed as the next evolution of Lagos. Over 20 businesses are designing or building their facilities in the city, and 3.5 kilometres m of initial road networks and a modular 50MVA power plant are under construction.

As a new city builder, Rendeavour has over 12,000 hectares (30,000 acres) of city-scale developments in the growth trajectories of large cities in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo.

The city builder is creating living and working spaces that will help sustain and accelerate Africa’s economic growth, meet the aspirations of Africa’s burgeoning middle class, and serve as a catalyst for further urban development.

