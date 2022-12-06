Adron Homes pledges more community help, lauds monarch for attracting investors

Adron Homes and Properties has pledged greater commitment to helping its host communities, especially Remoland where it lauded its Paramount Ruler, the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi.

The company commended the monarch for his good and pragmatic leadership that has brought economic development to the community and also transformed it into a development hub.

Adron Homes also lauded the Monarch for his unifying qualities and abilities which has attracted investors to Remoland.

The company’s management team led by Aare Adetola EmmanuelKing, group managing director and chief executive officer, was in Oba’s palace to congratulate and felicitate with him on the occasion of his 60th birthday celebration and 5 years on the throne.

“We congratulate you on your Diamond Jubilee celebration and also for successful five years of steadily and steadfastly steering the throne of your fathers,” the group managing director said.

Read also: Advertising practitioners tasked to find industry real size

“We commend your five years of pragmatic leadership, coupled with your unifying qualities, abilities, and relentless attraction of investors to Remoland and the state at large which have transformed the entire community into a development hub,” he added.

Aare EmmanuelKing noted that Remo Growth and Development Foundation, formed under the Oba’s headship and influence, has promoted self-expression and developed a bond beyond Remoland to other countries where Remo indigenes were domiciled.

“We have reached a point in the growth of Nigeria as a whole where we cannot be undermined any longer because of your leadership as the Akarigbo of Remoland. Remo is now a safe place to live and conduct business without risk to people’s lives or property,” he said.

Kemi Osude Laniyan, Adron Homes Non-Executive Director, Public Affairs and International Relations stressed the company’s commitment to helping the Remoland community.

“As a company, through our corporate social responsibility (CSR), we have consistently put our host communities’ welfare at the forefront of our activities; we have touched their lives in various ways such as education, security, and health, to name just a few, and we will continue to affect positively the lives and welfare of people,” she assured.

In his response, the Akarigbo thanked Adron Homes for coming to honor him and pledged to keep steering the activities of the Remoland to greater heights. He also blessed them.