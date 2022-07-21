Adron Homes launches free healthcare to mark anniversary

Adron Homes and Properties, a major player in Nigeria’s real estate market, says it has launched free healthcare for Nigerians tagged ‘Adron Health Festival’ as part of activities marking its 10th anniversary.

The company explains that it decided to embark on this exercise as a way of giving back to the public in return for the goodwill it has enjoyed over the years.

“We at Adron Homes and Properties are poised to give gratitude to the general public for the support we have enjoyed over the years, and the confidence the public has reposed in us as their first choice for housing solution,” Folashade Oloruntoba, the company’s Director-General of Sales and Marketing, said in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

“Adron Homes thought it wise to take free healthcare services to every nook and cranny of the country, understanding the importance of health and believing in the saying that ‘health is wealth.’ We have decided to host a mega health outreach tagged Adron Health Festival,’’ she stressed.

Oloruntoba assured that the general public would have access to basic health checks and services at the event, saying that they firmly believed that investing in one’s health means investing in one’s future.

“We are urging the general public to take advantage of this opportunity and obtain free healthcare as we will be easily accessible at numerous locations across the country, including the well-known Brent Mall, Apata, Ibadan, and Jericho Mall, Oyo State,” she said.

According to her, other locations where the healthcare services would be provided include Ifo Market, adding that Sagamu in Ogun State would also host the Adron Health Festival while the Sabo Market, Sagamu would serve as the location in Osun State.

Oloruntoba disclosed that locations in Lagos where the exercise would take place include Agege Market, Idumota Market, Ojodu Berger at the Oando gas station, and Ketu roundabout.

She listed UTC Market, Area 10, and Maraba Market as the locations for the exercise in Abuja.