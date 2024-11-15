  • Friday, November 15, 2024
Nollywood rides funding crunch to stay on screen

November 15, 2024

As Nollywood operators self-finance their projects owing to the limited access to structured funding, filmmakers are beginning to find innovative ways to overcome the constraints and connect with their audience. One strategy for securing movie funding involves submitting films to festivals in anticipation of selection and potential investor acquisition. International film festivals like London BFI, Toronto International Film Festival and Cannes offer filmmakers lacking marketing and distribution funds a fighting chance to gain investor suppo
