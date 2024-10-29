Investment in student housing rising on higher returns

There is a growing interest in student housing as investors enjoy favourable returns across campuses. The investment interest is driven by about 22 percent return on investment – five times more than the rate on commercial and residential real estates. Nigeria’s population is estimated at 200 million and the growth rate is put at 2.6 percent per annum. It is also estimated that 70 percent of the population are below 30 years, representing the population that is in school at various levels of academic pursuit. There are over 100 univers