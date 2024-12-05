Demand for concrete road outstrips cement supply

The transition to concrete in road construction is driving demand for cement, which has now outstripped supply, forcing prices up by 100 percent in the last one year. Experts attribute the surge in cement demand to a growing preference for concrete in road construction across Nigeria. David Umahi, Nigeria’s works minister, has repeatedly emphasised the federal government's commitment to transitioning from asphalt to concrete for road-building projects. Speaking to the leadership of the Nigerian Society of Engineers in November 2023, Um