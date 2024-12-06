Can Funke Akindele break her billion-naira box office record?

Funke Akindele, Nollywood actress and filmmaker, is raising the stakes with her latest movie, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa,’ set to hit cinemas on December 13. The film, already generating international buzz with planned theatrical releases across 30 countries on six continents including the US, Canada, UK and African countries, through Nile Entertainment, is positioned to rival her record-breaking ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ which grossed over N1 billion in just 21 days of its release last year. Akindele gave a first glimpse of the new project in