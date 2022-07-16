Yusuf remains our candidate, did not step down – Labour Party

Adebayo Bello, chairman of Labour Party (LP), has dismissed the rumour making the round that the governorship candidate of the party, Lasun Yusuf has collasped his structure and stepped down to support a candidate.

Some online media platforms had early on Saturday reported that the LP governorship candidate had collapsed his party to support the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke in the Saturday governorship poll.

Bello, when contacted, described the story as fake and handiwork of mischief makers, saying that Yusuf is still in the race.

He said LP cannot and will not collapse its structure for any candidate or any political party, just as he maintained that Yusuf remains in the race and confident of victory.

“Those that are spreading the news are only hallucinating. He is in the race and Hon Yusuf remains in the race and he is hoping for victory,” he said.