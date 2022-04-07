Yar’Adua’s cousins, Aminu, Shehu Sani, join governorship race

Cousins of Late President Umaru Yar’ Adua, Aminu and Shehu Sani, are the latest to join the list of Peoples Democratic Party PDP, gubernatorial aspirants for Katsina and Kaduna States respectively,

Aminu Yar’Adua and Shehu Sani, on Wednesday, obtained expression of interest and nominations forms to contest the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship tickets for Katsina and Kaduna states respectively in the 2023 election.

Addressing newsmen shortly after obtaining his forms, Yar’Adua, assured that “governance narrative in Katsina will change with him in the saddle”

The former National Inland Waterways Authority, Managing Director, chided the the Aminu Masari-led government, saying, “all the progress we recorded in the last 16 years in PDP in Katsina state have now gone comatose. “

Aminu decried the state of insecurity in the state, adding that “one side of our state is not accessible”, a situation he said reflects “the incompetence of the administration. So we believe when we come in, we will make a difference. The party has made a difference.

“The leadership of the party has made a difference, and I have been part of that progress we recorded from 1999 to 2015 when we lost the election, due to mostly what I can say is emotion. That is why we lost the election, not because of poor performance,” he said.

Similarly, Sani who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at 8th Senate said he joined the governorship race because he has the capacity to address the challenges facing the state, particularly, the problem of insecurity.

He promised to overhaul critical sectors of the state economy including education, women and youth empowerment if elected.