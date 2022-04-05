PDP throws presidential race open

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday resolved to throw its 2023 Presidential ticket open to all the contestants.

BusinessDay gathered that the zoning committee, led by Samuel Ortom, the Benue State Governor, on Tuesday, arose from its marathon meeting, with a resolution to throw the ticket open to all contestants.

The party blamed “exigencies of time” for its decision, as the party had already allowed aspirants from all parts of the country to purchase the presidential ticket.

Read also: PDP seeks consensus presidential aspirant holds close-door meeting in Uyo

Ortom, while addressing journalists after the meeting “We have just finished our meeting, after we rose from our meeting last week, today we decided that we would meet and by the Grace of God we have unanimously adopted a position that will be sent to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our Party that appointed us.

“The good news for our teaming supporters of the PDP and Nigerians is that we have resolved and every one of us, the 37 members unanimously adopted the position that we are going to present to NEC”

The committee which noted that “zoning, as in our party constitution, is affirmed, however, added that the “ticket is thrown open, this time around due to exigency of time”.

The party said it is encouraged to always make the issue of zoning very clear at least six months before sales of forms.

“ Our Party should commend the efforts of some of our contestants on the issue of Concensus candidacy; the efforts should be seen to a peaceful and logical conclussion”

BusinessDay gathered further that the decision to throw the ticket open was based on the fact that the party had already commenced the sale of tickets earlier.

It was also gathered the National Executive Committee NEC of the party will meet to affirm the decision of the Ortom Zoning committee.