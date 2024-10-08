Wike faults Atiku for commending Rivers LG poll, says Fubara architect of state’s violence

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory, has faulted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for commending the just concluded local government election in Rivers State.

Wike, a former governor of Rivers, said this during his appearance on Channels TV on Tuesday evening, saying that his successor, Governor Sim Fubara, is the architect of violence that erupted in the state after the LG poll.

The LG poll was held on Saturday despite an escalating rift between Fubara and Wike. All attempts to stop the poll with the use of the court and security agencies were resisted by the governor.

Fubara-backed Action Peoples Party (APP) won 22 of the LGA in the election marred by violence, while the Action Alliance (AA) won one local government.

Reacting to the development, Atiku, who fell out with Wike in the buildup to the 2023 general elections, commended the outcome of the poll in a statement released on Sunday, saying that the people of the state have rejected godfatherism.

Atiku, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, also hailed Fubara “for his unwavering commitment to the people’s interests, safeguarding the sanctity of the local government elections even amidst provocative challenges.”

However, three local government secretariats were set ablaze as violence erupted in the oil-rich state on Monday.

Speaking on Channel TV, Wike faulted Atiku for praising Fubara over the conduct of the election which was marred by violence.

“Atiku said I praised Fubara for standing up tall. Is standing up tall to say court judgement should not be respected? That is Nigeria we think tomorrow it will grow,” the FCT minister said.

Wike blasted his successor for going on with the election despite court judgement against it. He added that Fubara created the room for violence in Rivers State.

“The moment you don’t obey a court judgement, you are inviting anarchy, you are inviting violence,” Wike said.

“This country is a country where anybody can do anything and go free…You fall back to social media, to carry blackmail, to carry propaganda without telling people this is what is happening,” he added.

