LG poll: Atiku hails Fubara, says River people have rejected godfatherism

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, has hailed Governor Siminalayi Fubara over the just concluded local government election in Rivers, saying that the people of the state have rejected godfatherism.

The LG poll was held on Saturday despite an escalating rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of federal capital territory. All attempts to stop the poll with the use of the court and security agencies were resisted by the governor.

Fubara-backed Action Peoples Party (APP) won 22 of the LGA in the election marred by violence, while the Action Alliance (AA) won one local government.

Reacting to the development, Atiku, who fell out with Wike in the buildup to the 2023 general elections, commended the outcome of the poll in a statement released on Sunday.

The statement reads, “With the conclusion of the local government election in Rivers State, the shadows of political intimidation and judicial chicanery have dissipated, paving the way for the noble pursuit of governance to commence in the State.

“From the bustling heart of Port Harcourt to the tranquil shores of Onne, the populace has spoken in harmonious unison, affirming that nothing can better democracy.

“As prophesied, it has now been revealed that the citizens of Rivers are astute and resolute, unwavering in their rejection of any form of political oppression, harassment, or the machinations of self-serving godfathers.

“As I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected local government leaders, I urge them to wear the welfare of the people as their foremost badge of honour and shun tyranny and delusional ambition in their political endeavours.

“Moreover, I commend the resilient people of Rivers State for their steadfastness in the face of adversity, courageously ensuring that yesterday’s election unfolded with peace and integrity.

“I must also applaud Governor Fubara for his unwavering commitment to the people’s interests, safeguarding the sanctity of the local government elections even amidst provocative challenges.

“In the grand tapestry of this election, it is ultimately the people who emerge victorious, their sacred right to choose their leaders firmly upheld within the framework of our democratic process.”

