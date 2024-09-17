Wike can’t put fire in Bauchi State – Gov Bala

…Says we’ve enough water to quench fire

Nearly one month after Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), warned the PDP governors to steer clear of internal affairs of Rivers State or he would “put fire in the states, Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State, has finally responded. Mohammed is the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Speaking on Tuesday when he received members of the PDP National Working Committee on a visit to the Government House, in Bauchi, Mohammed said: “Nobody can put fire in Bauchi State because we are united, working as a team, and we also have enough water to quench fire.

He described Wike as his friend but said, “leadership is leadership and must be handled with all seriousness and responsibility.”

According to the governor, “What we are doing is not personal; Wike is my friend, a friend is a friend and leadership is leadership, so there is no problem.”

Mohammed said that the visit of the committee showed there were still people of conscience connected by the values that established the PDP.

He lamented that since the PDP left office in 2015, there’s been no development in Nigeria.

Kamaludeen Adeyemi, the PDP legal adviser and member of the National Working Committee, said that they were in Bauchi to appreciate Governor Mohammed for the great role played in the party.

He said Mohammed has done well in delivering dividends of democracy to the good people of Bauchi State and Nigeria at large. He further said they were also in the state to discuss issues affecting the party.

Adeyemi commended Mohammed for leading the ‘opposition political party to check the excesses of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the country.