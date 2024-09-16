PDP re-elects Aniekan Akpan as Akwa Ibom chairman ahead of October LG poll

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has re-elected Aniekan Akpan as the new party chairman in Akwa Ibom State ahead of the Local Government election scheduled to hold on October 5.

The re-election took place during the party’s congress held during last weekend in Uyo, the state capital. Akpan, a former commissioner for education and state lawmaker, was first elected in 2021 when Udo Ekpenyong, the then chairman died in office and has been credited with leading the party through a successful general election held in 2023 in which the party won majority of the seats in both the state and federal constituencies.

He was among the 32 members of the state working committee of the party elected and one of the few members re-elected after all the members were returned unopposed.

Read also: Akwa Ibom assembly worries over abandoned N5bn Science Park

Another member who was re-elected was Harrison Akpan who was re-elected deputy chairman after completing his tenure as the state secretary of the party.

It was not immediately clear why some key members of former executives were re-elected but sources close to the party revealed that it was part of the continuity agenda of Governor Umo Eno where all former members of the state executive council including all commissioners and special advisers appointed by former governor Udom Emmanuel were reappointed and still serving in such capacities.

“It is to ensure continuity and to guide the new administration to find its feet,’’ one party source said.

Indications that Akpan would be re-elected emerged ahead of the congress which took place at the Uyo township stadium when his close aides began to congratulate him on his “achievements’’ which they said made him to be given a second chance.

Kendi Jumbo, a political commentator in the state, described Akpan as a political colossus who nonetheless combines his clout with a humble mien, coming across as a conservative power broker, team player and a loyal party man.

According to Jumbo, Akpan’s re-election for another term as the PDP state chairman is most fitting for a man whose contributions in the past three years have not only been phenomenal but have changed the face of party politics and administration in the state.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration of the state working committee of the party, Akpan who hails from Ukanafun local government area of the state promised to ensure the success of the party by building on the past achievements of the party’s leadership.

Read also: Eno gifts Akwa Ibom youths N310m for peaceful conduct

“Our focus will be to build on the successes of the party leadership headed by me and to expand the umbrella to cover as many Akwa Ibom people as possible. We will open up the party for more people to come in.

“As a party, we will do everything within our powers to ensure that the trust and confidence that Akwa Ibom people have continued to repose in our party by giving our members the mandate to serve them is not betrayed.’’

Akpan’s number one task will be leading the PDP to the forthcoming Local Government elections scheduled to hold October 5 inwhich the party’s flag had been presented to all the 31 chairmanship candidates in the state.

Observers have also pointed out the other aspect of Akpan’s reelection as the party chairman saying it may portend a bigger picture ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“If the party zones its governorship ticket to Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district where Akpan hails from, he may be in the reckoning as the party’s flagbearer,” a source said.