Akwa Ibom assembly worries over abandoned N5bn Science Park

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has expressed worry over the abandoned Science Park modelled after the Silicon Valley after about N5 billion had been sunk into the project.

The Science Park located in Itam, within Uyo metropolis, was initiated by the Victor Attah administration between 1999 and 2007 but it was later abandoned with most of the equipment and machines left to rot.

Attempts by the two previous administrations including that of Godswill Akpabio who was governor between 2007 and 2015 and that of Udom Emmanuel whose administration lasted from 2015 to 2023 to revamp the park were unsuccessful.

Worried by the colossal waste, the assembly, presided over by the Speaker, Udeme Otong has mandated the House Committee on Science and Technology to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the Ibom Science Park Project site.

It was also directed to assess the project and take appropriate steps to complete, equip and launch the project to use; and report back to the House in two weeks for further necessary actions

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion moved by Lawrence Udoide, member representing Ini State constituency on “An Urgent Call for the Completion of Ibom Science Park Project,” a project envisioned and initiated by Victor Attah’s administration which was not completed

According to the motion, Udoide said project has been abandoned for about 23 years with little or no hope of completion.

It added that it risks not achieving the objectives of its establishment now that the world is presently in the information and technological era.

It worried that over N2 billion worth of equipment was procured by the former governor for the Science Park while more than 200 indigenes were sponsored by the state government for training in Canada and other places.

Recognising the importance of completion and utilisation of the project to the state and Nigeria in general, the lawmaker felt that the continuous neglect of the project has impacted negatively on the economy of the state.