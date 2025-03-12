Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has weighed in on the ongoing political tension in Rivers State, stating that Governor Siminalayi Fubara should face impeachment if there are valid grounds for it.

Wike stated this during a live media parley on Wednesday in Abuja.

The expressed frustration over the situation, stressing the need to uphold the rule of law while criticizing key figures within the governor’s inner circle.

According to him, “You can take a horse to drink, but you can’t force the horse to drink,” Wike remarked when asked about his potential involvement in the matter.

He recalled how elder statesman Ferdinand Alabararba had passionately advocated for an Ijaw governor, only to be later disregarded by the very person he had supported.

Wike said , “This elder statesman cried; he almost cried. This boy later insulted this elder statesman; now he can’t go back to him for help. Ordinarily, these are the people who will call the family people. Forget about me,” Wike said.

Wike defended his own adherence to due process and justice, expressing disbelief that a small number of lawmakers could enact legislation and expect it to be upheld.

He commended those who stand against illegality and stressed that elected officials should be treated with respect, not as subordinates.

“Speakers and Assembly members are not our children; they were elected by the people. They are not your boys or girls. You engage with them as equals. I traveled with my Speakers and built relationships with them. Governance is not a master-servant arrangement,” he stated.

The minister accused Governor Fubara’s associates of exploiting both him and the state, while also criticizing the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), calling it the “worst organization” he had encountered for allegedly attempting to obstruct President Bola Tinubu’s mediation efforts.

“Politics is not a game. If he has committed an impeachable offense, then let the process take its course. Impeachment is not a crime,” Wike stated, emphasizing that loyalty should be mutual.

He further sparked controversy by questioning the Ijaw people’s political influence in the Niger Delta, arguing that they do not form the majority in the region.

“When I brought this governor, some claimed he wasn’t a true Ijaw because, to them, real Ijaw people are from Kalabari, not Opobo. In Akwa Ibom, an Ijaw person cannot become governor. Even our late elder statesman, Clark, did not ensure an Ijaw man governed Delta. The only state where an Ijaw person can be governor is Bayelsa,” Wike asserted.

The letter, which sought a meeting with lawmakers about the Supreme Court’s decision on the state’s political situation, was dismissed by Wike as “useless.”

He emphasised that Speaker Martins Amaewhule and the lawmakers are not under Fubara’s control and should be treated with respect.

Wike argued that instead of writing a public letter, Fubara should have directly contacted Amaewhule and his team by phone to arrange a meeting.

He stated that the lawmakers are not Fubara’s subordinates and deserve respect.

You have had a frosty relationship with an arm of government. If you are a good politician, will you go and write a letter? Is it by writing a letter signed by the SSG? What an insult! Is it how it is done? If you are a politician you know what to do.

“You want to play at the gallery which is rubbish. All these letters are useless, you are not sincere, you are playing to the gallery,” he said.

On February 28, the Supreme Court made several rulings concerning the political situation in Rivers State.

A five-member panel led by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye rejected Fubara’s appeal, which challenged the legitimacy of the House of Assembly under Speaker Amaewhule.

The court recognized the Amaewhule lead assembly as the legit Rivers assembly.

The Supreme Court also blocked the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Accountant General and other financial bodies from releasing funds to the Rivers State.

The court had previously accused the Rivers State government of disregarding its rulings and declared the local government election held on October 5, 2024, invalid.

In response, Governor Fubara pledged to comply with the court’s directives, instructing the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission to conduct a fresh election, now set for August 9, 2025.

Efforts to resolve the ongoing political crisis continued, with the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, sending a letter on Friday requesting a meeting with lawmakers on March 10.

When asked about restoring peace in the state, Wike insisted that peace could only be achieved if due process was followed.

“What is peace? The priority should be ensuring that the right thing is done. Once that happens, peace will follow. But without it, how can you talk about peace? Go present the budget; go submit the list of commissioners,” he stated.

