A tense standoff unfolded at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex on Wednesday, March 12, as Governor Siminalayi Fubara arrived but was unable to gain access due to locked gates.

According to Channels TV, security personnel at the complex secured the gates upon the arrival of the governor’s convoy, citing the absence of official communication between the governor and the Assembly.

Read also: We’ll fully comply with S/Court’s judgment – Fubara

However, Fubara said he communicated his coming to Speaker Martins Amaewhule through a letter and tried to call him on the phone since Tuesday.

The governor was expected to present the state budget to the lawmakers, in line with last week’s Supreme Court ruling.

Share