Why PDP is better positioned to win Lagos in 2023 – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election said the party is better positioned to win Lagos State in next year’s elections, because PDP in the state is now free of rancor which has led to massive mobilization of members across the state.

Atiku stated this on Tuesday evening at the Lagos PDP’s stakeholders meeting.

The former Vice President, applauded the large turnout of party members at the event, saying that he was ready to support PDP in the state to win at all levels in the 2023 general election.

Ahead of the next year’s general election, observers say that the amendment of the Electoral Act to accommodate electronic transmission of election results will brightens PDP’s chances in Lagos.

The PDP’s popularity in Lagos has been boosted in the last one year, following the defection of Olajide Adediran popular as Jandor from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to its fold.

Jandor, eventually clinched the party’s gubernatorial ticket for next year’s general election.

The former Vice President noted that he believed the party was on ground in the state with the large number of party members at the program.

“In all my career i have never seen this kind of mobilization. This makes me believe PDP will win Lagos State. We are ready to support you to win at any level and to make sure you win.

If I say I would do something, even If the sky come down, I would do it. We are ready to give you all the support, I have come to see for myself.

“This makes me believe you would produce the next governor of Lagos State”, Atiku said.

Speaking earlier, Jandor the party’s gubernatorial candidate said the large number of party members at the program was an indication of the popularity of the party in the state.

Jandor stressed the patient existed by the party members for several hours to welcome Atiku to the state, was because party members

were hopeful that if elected he can salvage the country from its woes.

He said the party was focused on delivering the state and wining at all levels across Lagos.

According to Jandor, “The people waited this long to welcome Atiku to Lagos and this meeting, because they have never been this hopeful. All of us in Lagos PDP have decided to focus only on project 2023.

“What is paramount to us is to deliver Nigeria. There would be upset in 2023; the president of Nigeria is what we want and see in you”.