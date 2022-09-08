Why PDP governorship candidates visited Wike

Revelations have been made as to why 17 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidates visited the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The meeting which was held in Port Harcourt state capital on Tuesday night has a lot of talks going on within and outside the party.

In a bid to reassure the public of the solidarity within the political party, the 17 visiting governorship candidates revealed that the meeting was based on the reconciliation mission between the leadership structure of the political party.

Read also: 50th anniversary: PTI seeks better collaboration with oil industry

The candidates also discussed their chances of winning in their respective states in the upcoming election of 2023, reports said.

At the closed door meeting which lasted into the midnight at the governor’s residence in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Wike reiterated that the governorship candidates are in no position to meddle with the leadership structure crisis of the party. He directed the visiting governorship candidates to the National Working Committee of the party.

Isa Muhammed, governorship candidate for Kaduna State and spokesperson for the visiting governorship candidates said the meeting with Wike is a success and they are looking forward to the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC).