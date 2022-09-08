50th anniversary: PTI seeks better collaboration with oil industry

The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) in Effurun, Delta State, has announced plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Henry Adimula, principal/chief executive of PTI, said in an online video broadcast that the high point of the anniversary would be a one-day national lecture and award event slated for October 13, 2022 in Abuja, with the theme ‘Fifty Years of Education, Innovation & Technological Development’, according to a statement.

He said the anniversary would include major stakeholders in the industry with a ministerial address by Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources.

He said the keynote lecture would be delivered by Osagie Okunbor, managing director of Shell Petroleum Development Company and chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria.

“With this anniversary celebration, we hope to look back, assess the present and leap forward,” said Henry Adimula. “We will focus our energy and attention on the questions that define our present and future.”

He described the celebration as an avenue to ideate and explore possible areas of collaboration between the institute and the industry stakeholders in order to address contemporary training requirements.

“This will also address the development of corresponding training solutions for this all-important segment of the nation’s economy,” Adimula added.

The institute was established in 1972 by the PTI Act: 1972 No.37 to provide courses of instruction, training, and research in petroleum technology, according to the statement.

It said: “It also produces technicians and other skilled personnel required to run the petroleum industry. Over the past decades, graduates of the institute have been found in every aspect of the oil and gas sector within Nigeria and the West African sub-region making a positive impact.

“The milestone commemoration will highlight the successes, accomplishments and contributions of the Institute, which have affected many lives, the host community and numerous businesses in the oil and gas sector.

“In addition, the memorable 50th-anniversary event is a celebration of the vital role PTI has played in the economic well-being of Nigeria and the West African oil and gas sector. It is a celebration of the students, faculty, staff, alumni and graduates, who have contributed immensely to the excellence and diversity of the institution.”