Why Makinde deserves another term, by Oyo professionals in diaspora

Oyo State has not ceased to play a prominent role in the history of Nigeria’s democracy through governance and political influence.

The Governor Makinde-led administration has not also exempted himself from the political history of the Pacesetter State as he has melted himself in the hearts of the good people of the state, Nigeria as a whole, and in the Diaspora through his people-oriented government, which has made observers from within and beyond appreciate him.

Just as all and sundry have continued to underscore their views on the performance of Governor Makinde’s leadership, those in the Diaspora who have followed the activities and developments in Oyo State since the commencement of the current administration have also established their perspectives.

A prominent group of Nigerian professionals in the Diaspora, Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), has unanimously thrown its weight behind the re-election bid of Makinde for a second term following what it described as transformational works orchestrated by the governor in his almost completed first four-year term.

The group, which consists of Nigerians from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the Republic of China, Malaysia, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Israel, Hungary, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Botswana, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa, among others, rated Governor Makinde as the best governor in the history of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

Following an outstanding record of achievements and the execution of trailblazing projects in all sectors, his declaration to run for a second term in office deserves massive votes from the good people of Oyo State, to continue the re-engineering programmes for the socio-political and economic stability of the state as a pacesetter.

The overview of Nigerians in the Diaspora expresses how the Diasporas are proud of Governor Makinde as a dynamic and creative leader whose administration has had success and record-breaking performances in Oyo State, especially in the areas of education, health, infrastructure, security, and economy expansion (through Agribusiness).

Ayotomiwa Adebayo from the United States stressed that Governor Makinde has been committed to actionable climate-change policies to mitigate negative environmental impacts on sustainable socio-economic development.

The above-mentioned areas of development focus of his administration have helped to significantly generate jobs, provide food security and safety, increase prosperity, and reduce the vulnerability of youths and the aging population.

In his take, George Badejo-Adegboyega based in the United Kingdom noted that over 44 months of being at the helm of affairs, Governor Makinde has changed the status quo of governance, fostered unity, and rekindled hope for the possibility of a better future.

Oyo State is now experiencing unprecedented economic growth and a generational shift from poor leadership and bad governance to good governance.

These laudable achievements lend credence to the viability of Omituntun 2.0 – a sustainable socio-economic development and growth agenda for Governor Makinde’s second term tenure.”

It is important to note that, “His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde through his determination to deliver quality infrastructure projects has continued to invest in various developmental projects that have direct economic impacts on the citizenry,” Professor D. K Shangodoyin, stated.

As a matter of fact, “Oyo State is open for business to the private sector and has the political will to ensure that investments in the State are mutually beneficial through the Public-Private-Development-Partnership model,” Debo Akande, affirmed.

It is worth noting that “Governor Makinde is an outstanding leader who has changed the dynamics of the business of governance in Oyo State,” Jamiu Akano, declared.

Rashidat Ajayi-Agboola, Dubai, emphasised that never would the people of Oyo State, including professional bodies, unionists, pensioners, civil servants, teachers, students, farmers, artisans, youths, traders, among others, allow greedy political godfathers and their accomplices, who are puppets, to come to power in 2023.

The consequences of their looting and misrule have resulted in unprecedented hardship, and the impacts are still fresh in the memories of the people.

“Certainly, Governor Makinde is a very tolerant, prudent, honest and thoughtful leader who has demonstrated the spirit of fairness, equity, and justice towards the citizens of Oyo State irrespective of their religion, ethnicity, and political affiliation,” Mr Michael Orobiyi, United States opined.

Kehinde Oluwatosin, Dublin, Republic of Ireland, stressed that Governor Makinde should be commended for his numerous efforts in projecting the state positively to the world, a giant stride that has opened doors for several investors that have added value to the State in many sectors. “We are confident that the open heart of Governor Makinde in creating room for a foreign investor to develop our dear state has uplifted her beyond imagination,” he added.

On his part, Adebowale Fafore from Hungary described Governor Makinde’s government as an exceptional transformation, adding that, “the entire state, without doubt, felt the touch of Governor Makinde’s government. Both the urban and rural dwellers will never forget the impact of his good governance.”

In a similar vein, Olufemi Saibu affirmed that “Oyo State is known globally with His Excellency, Seyi Makinde, as the Governor is shaping the future of the State with gigantic projects and sustainable infrastructures.”

Quoting the popular saying, “One good turn deserves another,” Adeniyi Adetoro, in Australia, noted that the awesome experience the good people of Oyo State have had in Governor Makinde’s governance should not come to a halt, following the visible impact the state had witnessed so far.

“The impact of his governance cut across every sector and even the downtrodden also benefited from his dividends of democracy,” he added.

According to Ahmed Adewale Ishola, in United States, Governor Makinde has proven he is a force to reckon with.

“He is a gentle lion whose roar is louder than his opponents. His actions are evident in the several infrastructural projects that were completed and the projects that are ongoing across every nook and corner of Oyo State. Hence, surely deserves another term.”

Dapo Babalola in United Kingdom, highlighted that the governance of Governor Makinde has made the state witness a great boost in all areas, and has made investors in the Diaspora develop an interest in partnering towards the development of the state.

“His administration has put the state in the spotlight and this should not stop. I urge all and sundry in the state to support the governor to complete the good work he has started in his second term bid,” he added.

Aaron Ogundiwin, Associate Professor alluded that “Our Governor has restored people’s belief in good governance and leadership. The citizens did not make a mistake by voting for Engr. Seyi Makinde in 2019, and are well prepared to do it again now, in 2023.”

Peter Oluleke, ACA indicated that Governor Seyi Makinde’s pragmatic approach in formulating sound economic freedom policies has been a focal point for the state’s thriving economy, businesses, investment, and increase in IGR, which ranked Oyo State 3rd position in Nigeria.

The group’s 99.9 percent performance scorecard of Governor Makinde’s administration, following a critical assessment of various laudable projects and policies at state and national levels, according to the professionals brought about unanimous support for the second term bid of Governor Makinde.

As a result of the unprecedented developments experienced by the Pacesetter State in more than three years, the OID Convener, Moses Eledan, has directed all its members and well-meaning citizens, including the youth ambassadors’ wing and GSM Network globally, to work actively and selflessly to ensure that Governor Makinde is re-elected for the continuation of the laudable projects and policies he started.

Eledan further emphasised that “The Executive Governor has made Oyo State a place where a child of nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody and indeed his re-election victory as a servant leader will surely inspire new generational leadership and bring more tremendous developmental milestones for the state.”