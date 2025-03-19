Donald Chidi Amamgbo, Labour Party (LP) aspirant for Anambra South Senatorial District, says his aspiration is anchored on his desire of providing quality representation and attracting meaningful projects to better the lots of his people.

Recall that the Anambra Senatorial District had been without representation at the Senate after the death of Ifeanyi Ubah, who died last year and was buried this year in his homestead of Nnewi.

Amamgbo, a respected legal practitioner and an oil and gas executive, parades an impressive credentials and passion for grassroots development and attributes, sayinghe will bring all the qualities to bear if elected into the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

He stated that over the years, he had served in various capacities of human endeavour, where he had gained a deep understanding of legal and business landscapes, handling high-profile commercial and civil litigation cases with a commitment to justice.

On his mission in the Senate, Amamgbo, who is popularly known as the Okosisi Ihiala, told BusinessDay on Tuesday in Awka that he would advocate for increased funding for infrastructure development, maintenance and improved access to quality education and healthcare services in Anambra South.

“My legislative agenda is all about listening to the concerns of constituents and representing their interest in the National Assembly, while collaborating with stakeholders to drive development and growth in Anambra South to ensure transparency, accountability and promoting the principles of democracy in Nigeria.

“My senatorial bid is built on a promise to deliver effective representation and champion the interests of Anambra South senatorial district.

“My vision is centered on key legislative priorities for economic empowerment, infrastructure development, education, healthcare, security and peace in Anambra South as well as the entire state.

“My approach to leadership is anchored in practical solutions and a people-first mentality. I will prioritize development, accountability, and compassion, offering a fresh perspective on service delivery. With my extensive experience in law, business, and humanitarian work, I am a force for positive change,” he stressed.

He stated further that over the years, he had made lasting contributions to his hometown of Ihiala, constructing over 10 kilometers of roads, offering scholarships to underprivileged children, and supporting youth empowerment programmes.

“I have also drilled boreholes to provide clean water in remote areas and extended welfare support to widows and the elderly. Serving my community is not just an obligation; it’s my passion. I believe that when we uplift others, we create a better future for everyone,” he added.

