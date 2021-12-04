Why Buhari must sign 2021 Electoral Bill – CSOs

A coalition of civil society groups has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently assent to the 2021 Electoral Bill in time for a smooth democratic process.

In a statement on Friday after a meeting at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, in Abuja, some civic groups said the bill will address the hurdles derailing the electoral system in Nigeria.

According to Premium Times, the CSOs which include Yiaga Africa, Premium Times, Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) and International Press Centre (IPC), in their recommendation urged President Buhari to continue to encourage an environment that promotes credible, inclusive and peaceful elections.

Other CSOs that co-signed the statement are Centre for Citizens with Disability (CCD), Albino Foundation, CLEEN Foundation, Institute for Media and Society (IMS), and Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF).

The CSOs while registering their respect for President Buhari’s invitation for comments and recommendations from relevant agencies and parastatals, also noted the danger of delay in signing such a bill.

Recall that the bill which was transmitted to the President about two weeks ago by the National Assembly, has pitched the lawmakers against governors based on a controversial clause.

Clause 87 in the bill seeks to make direct primaries compulsory for the nomination of candidates by all political parties.

Lawmakers are believed to have approved that clause so as to take away the leverage that state governors have in determining who the candidates for elections would be within a political party.