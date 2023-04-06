Why APC is launching attacks against Obi — Osuntokun

Ahead of the commencement of a legal battle between the legal team of Peter Obi and President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the results of the February 25 presidential, Akin Osuntokun, a prominent leader of the Labour Party, has said the reason the ruling party is attacking Obi’s reputation is the significance of the petition Obi filed to challenge Tinubu’s victory at the election tribunal.

Osuntokun, the Director-General of the LP’s Presidential Campaign Council said this Yesterday during an interview on ARISE TV’s Prime Time program.

The LP chieftain insisted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is trying to divert attention away from the real issues by sponsoring several headlines that would enrage Nigerians against the former Anambra governor because it is well aware that it has no chance against the points raised in Obi’s petition.

Read also: Kogi guber poll: APC candidate pledges to build economic buoyant state, others

He said the LP was optimistic of victory about the petition it submitted at the tribunal, adding that recent reports were aimed at scuttling their chances of victory.

According to Osuntokun, “Regarding our petition, we are optimistic. Because of this, there are many sources of diversion everywhere. One piece of news is reported today, and another is reported tomorrow. That is a ruse intended to distract attention from the serious accusations in Obi’s plea to the Electoral Tribunal.

“They are aware that there are clear violations in the petition. They have devised a plan to divert attention away from the petition that is now before the courts and away from the main concerns that Nigerians have.

Of course, if I were in their shoes, I’d be anxious as well. The Bible claims that the wicked flees when no one is pursuing them. You are likely to feel uneasy if you get stolen property. I can thus relate to their level of paranoia. All of these discussions about an interim administration and other topics are really a ruse. They are attacking Obi because of the serious accusations he made in his court case.”