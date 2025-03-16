Elders often speak in parables and veiled notations and this was not different when the Niger Delta elders visited Aso Rock last week in the wake of the crisis in Rivers State. Under the aegis of the South-South geopolitical forum, the elders spoke to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in such a way they knew he understood without calling a spade a spade.

They commended him here and there but managed to deliver the message any wiseman would understand. They said what diplomacy can permit but found a way to communicate the message of the creeks, the message of the streets of the oil region in the wake of the Rivers avoidable crisis.

In their 9th point, they urged Mr President to rein in his men but pointed at ‘one man’. “We therefore, urge you, Mr. President, to impress upon all stakeholders, particularly a member of your cabinet, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, and the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the necessity of prioritising peace. An amicable resolution must be sought outside the courts, ensuring that no party is considered superior to the other and that a win-win outcome is achieved.”

Rivers elders have links with Niger Delta elders. The problem is that Rivers elders are divided into two sharp political lines, a feature that robs any man the status of a true elder. One camp supports Wike, while the other supports Fubara. In that case, no middle ground is available. The larger Niger Delta is same, most of them are bruised by the Wike antics.

The elders also seem to lay themselves bare by their comments. The Rivers elders sympathetic to Gov Fubara were against the 8-point peace accord and thus urged the governor on to asserting his constitutional rights. Now, the elders that visited Mr. President are urging him to apply political solution, saying the courts cannot resolve this matter. The Wike group may be chuckling at this. Their members are saying that it was some elders and groups that urged the Fubara camp to shun the 8th point agreement and political solution.

The elders that visited Tinubu are of no mean status: esteemed traditional rulers, treaty kings, former Governors, past and present members of the National Assembly, senior political office holders, academics, and other key stakeholders. Those that did not make the trip such as the Oba of Benin sent strong regrets.

The elders did not speak in parables about the concerns of what is happening in Rivers State. They simply came to let the President know what the talk back home was; that the President was supporting one side and so has not done enough; and that the masses believe that Gov Fubara was being crushed by his erstwhile godfather, Wike.

But what they said was: “Foremost among our concerns is the escalating political crisis in Rivers State, which poses a significant threat to national stability. Despite your fatherly efforts to mediate between the parties involved, the situation continues to deteriorate due to conflicting and contradictory court rulings. This protracted conflict is a matter of grave concern, as Rivers State is a strategic economic hub, particularly in the oil and gas sector – the backbone of our national revenue. Any instability there has far-reaching implications not just for the South-South but for the entire country.”

Read also: Niger Delta elders hit back at Wike, ask President Tinubu to call the FCT Minister to order

They spoke with confidence about what Fubara has been doing. ““It is very commendable that the Governor of the State has publicly expressed willingness to fully abide by the recent Supreme Court ruling. Yet, tensions are at a boiling point, and urgent intervention is needed to prevent a full-blown crisis. Let us also not forget that our region is still recovering from protracted years of crisis, when the national economy equally suffered heavily.”

The elders said they want to intervene and told the President those trusted to handle this task. They however knew that Wike has never succumbed to mediatory processes in all his political fights. “In light of this, we have proactively established a high-level ‘Peace and Reconciliation Committee’, chaired by Victor Attah, with eminent members including Pam Ogar, former Military Governor of Kwara State; senators such as Emmanuel Ibok Essien, Rowland Owie, and Stella Omu; G. John-Jonah, former Bayelsa State Deputy Governor ( a Rear Admiral); and Stella Dorgu. “While the committee has made some progress, full cooperation from some, remain elusive.” That is the clincher. What they meant was that the likes of Wike have not cooperated.

Wike plans his fight very wee and spends all the resources needed to prosecute it to the end. He does not cry when you hold advantage but waits for his victory turn. When it comes, his victims and their sympathisers come for peace. He is not know to have heeded such.

Other demands:

They appreciated the President for massive appointment of their sons and daughters into offices. “In particular, we are pleased, and we commend you for putting in place a substantive board and management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which is performing quite creditably. This is same for the management of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) whose effort is helping to sustain peace in the Niger Delta and for the overall benefit of the national economy.”

They made a case for the setting up of a commission to develop the south-south other than the NDDC. They said other regions are getting regional commissions except the south-south, saying the presidency should not confuse a regional commission with the NDDC.

The elders asked that the 2002 ICJ Judgment on Bakassi Peninsula and the Green Tree Agreement be revisited because of havocs it has caused and genocidal state of things. “We do not wish to dwell on past mistakes, but rather, we urge the need to revisit this matter with a view to mitigating its impact on the affected communities and the fortunes of Cross River State as a whole.”

Insecurity took a big attention. “There is growing concern that, as security operation intensifies in other parts of the country; criminal elements are migrating southward, leading to unprecedented levels of violence in our communities. Similarly, there is a rising upsurge in the incidents of sea piracy around our coastal communities.

“If left unchecked, this could force local populations to resort to self-help, a situation we must collectively work to prevent. We therefore call for enhanced security measures, including improved intelligence gathering and stronger enforcement efforts to ensure the safety and stability of our region. We urge that the proposed Coast Guard, which draws its staffing mostly from the littoral states be established forthwith.”

They pointed to what they called crucial infrastructural deficit in the south-south and said a review of the 2025 Budget reveals disproportionately low allocations for critical infrastructure projects in our region compared to others. “We, therefore, urge the federal government to prioritize infrastructural investments in the South-South. In particular we endorse the demand for new deep-sea ports in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Edo States, amongst others, which have all been in the front burner for quite a while now as a necessary game changer for our national maritime industry.

They touched the notty issue of oil theft and need to boost oil production, probably aware that President Tinubu is keen on boosting oil crude and restarting the Ogoni crude. “We will work closely with relevant authorities to ensure that production levels remain stable and that host communities benefit equitably.

“We realise that one of the most vexed issues with regards to the oil industry is the question of oil theft and illegal bunkering. However, we again bring up the earlier decision of the FG under former President Muhammadu Buhari to make funds available under the NCMDB (Local Content Board) to provide counterpart funding for development of Modular Refineries around the South-South. This will produce economic corridors all around, create jobs and improve the means of livelihood of people in the area. We believe this will be a major achievement of your government, if followed through.”

Many say this is the biggest failing of the FG since the Jonathan to Buhari and now to Tinubu administrations.

The elders also touched issues such as appointing more of their people to head oil parastals, clean up of entire Niger Delta, and return to fiscal federalism.

They said these would help Tinubu win the hearts of the region (and 2027) and leave good legacies whenever he would leave office.

The talk in the region for Tinubu to choose between Wike and Ijaw. That is the raw point they used pages to polish.

Share