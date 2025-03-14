Elders of the Niger Delta have become the next group to hit at Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, after the immediate River’s ex-governor, who granted a seemingly toxic television interview.

The Minister seemed to give knocks not only at Gov Sim Fubara, his godson, but at the Ijaw, the riverine, the Niger Delta, etc. Many have hit back.

Now, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has lashed out at him, saying his comments were disparaging.

Wike had described PANDEF as “the worst organisation anybody can rely on” during a media chat in the week which has sparked outrage from the group.

Addressing a news conference on Friday, Victor Attah, PANDEF’s board of trustees chairman, expressed deep concern over Wike’s comments, saying they were “unwarranted and unbecoming” of a public official.

Attah emphasized that PANDEF has made genuine efforts to resolve the lingering issues in Rivers State, but that Wike’s comments have hindered progress.

The group said: “Three days ago, on Tuesday, 11th March 2025, an eminent delegation of PANDEF comprising some of the most distinguished elders from our region was received in audience by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Among the troubling issues facing the region for which we sought the President’s intervention was the potentially explosive political situation in Rivers State. We made it clear to Mr. President that there was a need for him to impress upon the key personalities involved, one of whom is his cabinet minister, the necessity of prioritizing peace. We were firm in our resolve that an amicable resolution must be secured. Such a resolution as can only be secured by negotiation, hence our setting up of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee.”

Attah went on: “We brought to the attention of Mr. President, the difficulties that we were experiencing in trying to secure the cooperation of his cabinet minister for the Federal Capital Territory, since all our attempts in the past to meet with the Hon Minister had been rebuffed. Mr. President did not give us the impression that, in receiving us in audience, he was meeting with representatives of ‘the worst organization for anyone to rely on’ as PANDEF has been described in a recent media chat by Wike. This however seems to have explained his refusal to meet with the ‘Peace and Reconciliation Committee.’

PANDEF said since the President has thrown the ball back in the elders’ court, “We intend to bring this impasse to his attention in the firm belief that he can intervene and cause his minister to come to the negotiation table with PANDEF.

“It must be realized that it is not possible to clap with one hand and negotiations can only take place if the parties in dispute agree to make themselves accessible and available. Should this fail, PANDEF would have no other choice than to disband the Peace and Reconciliation Committee and withdraw totally from any attempt to resolve this unfortunate lock jam.

“Our fear, however, is that this could have catastrophic consequences”.

The organization called on President Tinubu to intervene and caution Wike, urging him to retract his statement and apologize.

Also Speaking, Godknows Igali, the national chairman of PANDEF, said PANDEF remained unwavering in its commitment to peace, stability, and equitable development in the Niger Delta.

He added that the group would continue to engage with great vigour, all relevant stakeholders in pursuit of lasting harmony in Rivers State and the broader South-South region.

Wike was said to have rushed to the television interview after the elders visited the President where they appeared to indicate where the trouble was coming from.

