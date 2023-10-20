We’re ready to take Akeredolu to court, says PDP youth

The Youth Wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ondo State, on Friday said it has concluded plans to take Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to court if the State House of Assembly failed to invoke Section 189(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on him.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s Secretariat, Alagbaka Akure, one of the PDP youth leaders, Tayo Oluyi, said; “it is crucial that the House of Assembly, in the interest of our state and its citizens, upholds the constitutional provisions to ensure the continued and effective functioning of our government.

“We have written a letter of ‘Request to invoke Section 189(4) of the 1999 Constitution on the state of health of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’, to the State House of Assembly.

“And if the State House of Assembly failed in this regard, we won’t hesitate to explore other legitimate constitutional means to press our demands.”

Oluyi, who addressed the newsmen said; “We are ready as a main opposition party to take the governor to court, or even the Speaker if they failed to invoke Section 189(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on him (governor).

“It is also in our legal rights to take to the streets if they fail to address this because our demands are very simple. We can’t have a governor who has yet to address the citizens since he returned from his medical vacation.

“If truly the governor is fit, he should come out to address the good people of Ondo state, it should not be something that is much for him to do.”

Recall that the party, yesterday called for the impeachment process of Governor Akeredolu for violation of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

But according to Oluyi, the state has long been a beacon of democracy and good governance. And to sustain this legacy, “we must champion openness and accountability.”