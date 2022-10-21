We inherited N7.5bn debt on legal fees alone – APC chairman, Adamu

Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said his leadership inherited N7.5 billion debts on legal fees alone when it took over the affairs of the party.

Adamu disclosed this while reacting to the reports of the replacement of the suspended directors in charge of the various departments of the party’s national secretariat.

The chairman at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja said, the suspension and subsequent replacement of the directors was part of process of cleaning the mess at the APC headquarters.

Adamu had on April 22, shortly after assuming office, directed all departmental directors at the party’s national secretariat to proceed on indefinite suspension over allegations of corruption.

Findings revealed that the directors have not been recalled but, instead new set of directors have been appointed and they resumed work.

According to Adamu, this was to reorganise the party.

He said: “Every change will have victims and we can say that we did not do anything with bias. Some people will feel offended but all we have done is in the best interest of the party. When we came in we met N7.5b on legal fees alone, no control or due process.

Read also: Abdullahi Adamu emerges APC National Chairman

“There were more than 200 staff on the payroll and during the audit we have to query where these number of people work. They went to the media that we can’t pay salary of staff just to blackmail us.”

The national chairman also said that all the presidential aspirants who contested the party’s presidential ticket are supporting Bola Tinubu after his emergence as standard bearer.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan; the former minister of transport, among others had contested the APC presidential ticket with against the former Lagos state governor.

Adamu, who tasked the media to meet the said presidential aspirants to hear directly from them, also said his leadership has embarked on reconciling the aggrieved party chieftains across the country.

The national chairman said: “To the best of our knowledge they are (supporting Tinubu). One thing which the fourth estate of the realm owes as a duty is that each of the aspirants for the presidency of this country that presented themselves during the June convention of the party is still alive.

“I don’t see any reason why you have not taken the initiative having observed or having the state of mind to know where do they stand today, none of you have any restrictions to meeting any of these candidates.

“It is not for me to observe, to start talking for them if you notice anything that is not the normal. Or you want something from them that you have not seen. Nothing stops you from talking to any of them.

“As for reconciliation, it is a work in progress. We have been doing that, we have been talking to them individually. They are always around in the political space. You can always meet them and ask whatever your curiosity or anxiety is. Go to them and see what they tell you.”