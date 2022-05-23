Urhoghide loses as PDP holds parallel senatorial primaries in Edo

Delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) across the three senatorial districts in Edo State on Monday elected candidates to contest in the forthcoming national assembly elections scheduled for next year.

The candidates, who emerged winners from the PDP primaries, which were held at different locations across the state, include Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, former House of Assembly member and ex-Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) commissioner, Edo State.

Others are Clifford Ordia, senator representing Edo Central senatorial district who is currently in his second term in the red chamber; and Pascal Ugbome, a former member of the Edo State house of assembly.

At Edo South Senatorial District, Iduoriyekemwen scored 113 to defeat his closest rival and two-time senator, representing Edo South senatorial district in the national assembly, Matthew Urhoghide, who polled 102 votes.

Similarly, Pascal Ugbome garnered 140 votes to clinch the party’s ticket for Edo North senatorial district.

Simultaneously, primaries conducted by aspirants in the aggrieved camp showed that Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, member representing Oredo federal constituency, emerged candidate for Edo South senatorial district.

While Mike Onolememen, former minister of works, won the senatorial primaries for Edo central senatorial district after polling 123 votes to defeat his contender, Friday Itulah, former speaker, Edo state house of assembly, who scored 17 votes.