2023:Obaseki’s loyalists win as Edo PDP conducts parallel primary elections

Legislative aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who are purportedly loyal to governor Godwin Obaseki, were, on Sunday, elected as candidates for the various seats in the State House of Assembly and House of Representatives.

Prior to the primary elections, there have been internal crisis between Obaseki’s camp and that of Dan-orbih’s group. A situation that has led to several court injunctions, restraining the adhoc delegates from participating in the elections.

The election monitored by BusinessDay at different voting centres showed that some aspirants, including incumbent house of assembly members and serving commissioners, loyal to Obaseki emerged candidates in the various seats.

When our reporter visted Ikpoba-Okha local government area, it was observed that Jude Ise-Idehen, an incumbent member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency, was reelected as candidate. Also, Henry Okhuarobo, a current member representing Ikpoba-Okha constituency in the state house of assembly emerged the PDP candidate for the area.

In addition, Marcus Onobun, speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, won as the PDP standard-bearer to represent Esan West/Esan Central and Igueben federal constituency.

Onobun polled 83 votes at the election, which was held at Irrua town hall in Esan central local government area.

In Akoko-Edo, Kabiru Adjoto, a former speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency after clinching the ticket with 28 votes.

Yekini Idiaye, a current member of the Edo State House of Assembly, also emerged the PDP candidate for Akoko Edo constituency 1 in Edo State.

Otse Momoh-Omorogbe, Edo State Commissioner for budget and economic planning, emerged the party’s candidate for Etsako West constituency 1.

In Oredo Local government area, Aisosa Amadasun and Uyi Omosigho were elected as PDP candidates for Oredo West and Oredo East state constituencies, respectively. While Sunny Aguebor won the ticket for the Oredo federal constituency.

Announcing the results of the election, the returning officer of Oredo, Ikponmwosa Matthew, said 18 delegates each were accredited for the Oredo East and Oredo West constituencies, while 36 delegates were accredited for the Oredo federal constituency.

As of the time of filing this report, a source close to Dan Orbih’s camp said they are currently doing their primaries at an undisclosed location.