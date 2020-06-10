UI Clears Air on Obaseki’s Certificate

The authorities of the University of Ibadan (UI), Wednesday said the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki graduated from the institution in 1979.

The clarification came on the heels of a petition by some group of persons over the academic qualifications of the governor.

The registrar of the institution, Olubunmi Faluyi, made the clarification in a statement made public Wednesday.

Faluyi said Obaseki gained admission into the university in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours (Lower Division).

According to the statement, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State graduated from the University of Ibadan where he studied Classics

“Records of his admission and graduation are intact in the archives of the university,” the statement said.

In a related development, the governor on his official Twitter handle said, “posterity will vindicate the just”.