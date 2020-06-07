Edo Guber: My academic certificates intact- Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, weekend denied the allegation making round that he forged his academic certificates.

Obaseki, who refuted the allegation during a thank you visit to principal officers and ward leaders in Oredo Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State, described it as laughable.

He also described as laughable the rumours that he lost his ward in the last general elections.

“They say I forged my certificate. How can you forge the certificate of the University of Ibadan? I am not like those that burn buildings to cover up their certificate issues.

“When people come out to lie that I didn’t win my ward during the last election, they forget that election results are documented”,he said.

The governor who urged the people of the state to be wary of the antics of rumour mongers in the run-up to the elections scheduled for September this year, noted that the forthcoming governorship election in the state would be a watershed moment in Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

He opined that the polls will change the face of Nigeria’s elections and strengthen its democracy.

“We have been practising democracy for 21 years now. We cannot continue to behave the same way. This time, we will change the narrative. This will be a government of the people by the people and for the people. It will not be a government of the people by a few people.

“I am just going round to say thank you to my people for the support so far. I am assuring them that I will continue my good work in the state.

“We did not start today, they should go and read the political history of this Edo State. So, I want to thank you for all you have been doing and to assure you that they can make as much noise but that is where they will stop. We will see ourselves at the screening, we will see ourselves at the primaries, and we will see ourselves in the main election”,he added.

APC leaders in Oredo, comprising Austin Eweka of ward one, Martins Osakue of ward two; Charles Atiemwen of ward three; Oteghe Adams of ward four; Taiye Omoregie of ward six as well as other leaders and principal officers of the party in the local council, pledged their loyalty and continuous support for the governor based on his track record of success achieved in the last three and a half years.

At the visit, APC leader, Oredo ward four, Oteghe Adams, presented the result of the 2019 general elections, displayed the tallies for House of Representatives; Senatorial and Presidential elections, where it was clearly shown that the governor won his ward convincingly.

Governor Obaseki was accompanied on the visit by his Chief of Staff, Osaze Uzamere; Special Adviser on Political and Community Matters, Osaro Idah; Special Adviser on Politics, (Edo South), Osaigbovo Iyoha, and APC Chairman in Oredo LGA, Godwin Alabi, among others.

The governor and his entourage visited wards 1, 2,3,4,5,6,8,9 during the tour.