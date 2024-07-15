Trump picks Ohio senator, JD Vance as running mate

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States has picked JD Vance, a senator from Ohio as his running mate.

On Monday, Trump picked James David Vance, a onetime critic who became a loyal ally.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network as the Republican National Convention got underway in Milwaukee.

Hours later, Vance formally received his party’s formal nomination after walking onto the floor of the convention to Merle Haggard’s “American First.”

Who is JD Vance?

James David Vance is an American politician and author who has been serving as the junior United States Senator from Ohio since 2023. A member of the Republican Party, Vance gained widespread recognition for his bestselling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” which chronicles his upbringing in a low-income family in Ohio and his journey to success.

The 39-year-old’s political views are generally conservative, and he has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. In the Senate, he has focused on issues like economic development, education, and healthcare, often approaching them from a perspective shaped by his experiences growing up in a working-class community.

Prior to his Senate campaign, Vance worked in the tech industry and as a political commentator, appearing on various media outlets.