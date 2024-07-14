Tinubu condemns attacks on Donald Trump

President Bola Tinubu has described Saturday’s attack on former United States President Donald Trump, as “distasteful”.

The Nigerian leader while reacting to the incident on his official X Handle on Sunday,, said the attack which saw Trump being shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of hos right ear, “goes beyond the pale of democratic norms”, adding that”Violence has no place in democracy”.

While condemning the incident, Tinubu commiserated with families of those who lost their lives during the attacks.

President Tinubu also extended his sympathies to the former President and wished him relief.

“I also condole with the family of the deceased and those wounded and wish them a quick recovery,” he said.

He assured the United States of Nigeria’s support, adding that ” Nigeria stands in solidarity with the United States of America at this time”.

Donald Trump, the former US President was standing on a stage behind a podium, six minutes into his speech at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when he was shot at on Saturday.

He was quickly rescued by men of the secret service agents.