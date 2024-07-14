Thomas Crooks: 20 yrs old who shot Former President Donald Trump at the Pennsylvania rally

In a shocking and tragic event on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, former United States President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt.

The alleged shooter, identified by authorities as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, fired multiple shots at the stage where Trump was speaking.

The Shooter: Thomas Matthew Crooks

Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, has been identified as the assailant.

Here are five key points about Crooks’ background:

Education: Crooks graduated in 2022 from Bethel Park High School. His high school years were marked by academic achievements, including a $500 “star award” from the National Math and Science Initiative.

Political Affiliation: According to state voter records, Crooks was a registered Republican. Despite this, a 2021 Federal Election Commission filing revealed that he made a $15 donation to ActBlue, a political action committee known for raising funds for left-leaning and Democratic politicians.

Residence: Crooks lived in Bethel Park, approximately an hour away from the site of the shooting in Butler.

Identification: After the shooting, Crooks had no means of identification on him. FBI agents had to rely on DNA and biometric confirmation to identify him.

Family Reaction: Crooks’ father, Matthew Crooks, expressed his bewilderment over the incident, stating he was trying to understand “what the hell is going on” and would wait to speak with law enforcement before making any further comments.

The Incident

The incident took place during a campaign rally for Donald Trump, who is the Republican candidate for the upcoming presidential election on November 5, 2024. As Trump addressed the crowd, gunfire erupted from an elevated position outside the rally venue. The Secret Service agents acted swiftly, ushering Trump off the stage and into an SUV to ensure his safety.

Unfortunately, the rally turned deadly. The shooter, Thomas Crooks, and a bystander were killed. Additionally, two spectators sustained critical injuries. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has classified this as an active and ongoing investigation, urging the public to submit any photos or videos that might aid in their inquiry.

Donald Trump’s Account

Former President Trump recounted the harrowing experience, stating, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

Community Reaction

The shooting has left the community in shock. John Wolf, a resident living near the Crooks family, described the local atmosphere as tense, with neighbours expressing fear and concern.

The Investigation

Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, emphasized that the investigation is ongoing. The FBI has called on anyone with information to come forward, highlighting the importance of public assistance in piecing together the events leading up to the shooting.

As the investigation continues, the nation watches closely, grappling with the implications of this violent act. The tragic events in Butler serve as a stark reminder of the potential for violence in political discourse and the importance of safeguarding democratic processes.