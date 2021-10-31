Tinubu: Why I visited Buhari at Aso Rock

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC), has said he visited President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to thank him for visiting me in London when he had knee surgery recently.

Tinubu commended the President’s gesture, adding that President Buhari was an exceptional leader.

The former governor of Lagos State visit was confirmed by the Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

“I came to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting me in London when I had knee surgery. He demonstrated empathy. He is an exceptional leader,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu Buhari

Tinubu’s visit to Aso Rock was the first since his return to the country after spending three months in the UK to recuperate from knee surgery.

Buhari was among the first visitors to Tinubu while in London.

It would be recalled that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo visited Tinubu at his Asokoro, Abuja house three days ago.

The APC leader is rumoured to be interested in the 2023 presidential race, with many groups already campaigning for him to throw his hat into the ring.