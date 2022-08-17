Tinubu to meet Obasanjo over presidential bid today

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is scheduled to meet former president Olusegun Obasanjo today in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

It is expected that the meeting would be part of Tinubu’s consultation to brighten his chances ahead of next year’s presidential poll.

According to reports, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, dropped the hint to Journalists on Wednesday morning.

“…presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be visiting Abeokuta, Ogun State today, Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Read also: Transport Minister, NPA to support SIFAX achieve operational efficiency

“He’s scheduled to visit President Olusegun Obasanjo at 10.00 am and address the people at the MKO Abiola Int’l Stadium immediately after,” Somorin said.

Another statement signed by the APC Ogun State Chairman, Yemi Sanusi said all state executive members and party chairmen are to attend promptly.

“Asiwaju Visits Ogun State: This is to inform you that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be visiting Abeokuta, Ogun State today, Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

“All Exco members and party chairmen are to attend promptly. Time: 10.00 am,” it read.