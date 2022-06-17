Tinubu submits name of running mate to INEC

Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has submitted the name of his running mate for the 2023 presidential election to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu media office disclosed this in a statement on Friday, which however does not specify the name of the vice presidential candidate.

Read also: Voters meet challenges in move to beat PVC deadline

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed Friday,17 July as the deadline for the submission of presidential and National Assembly candidates.

Mahmood, Yakubu INEC Chairman who said this last Tuesday insisted that list of all presidential and governorship candidates must come with running mates without which their nomination will be invalid.

According to the statement signed by

Tunde Rahman on behalf of Tinubu media office, the APC presidential candidate had returned his duly completed nomination forms to INEC on Wednesday, June 15, two days ahead of schedule.

It read: “As stipulated by the electoral law and Independent National Electoral Commission guidelines and timetable, the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, HE Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has returned his duly completed nomination forms to INEC. The forms were returned on Wednesday June 15, two days ahead of schedule.

“We wish to reiterate that HE Asíwájú Tinubu stands ready to contest the February 25, 2023 presidential election to deliver progressive good governance to our people.”

Tinubu had reportedly submitted the name of Kabir Masari, a former National Welfare Secretary of the APC as a placeholder for his running mate to meet up with INEC deadline.

Masari has been nominated pending the conclusion of the consultation on who emerged the running of mate of the APC presidential candidate amidst the vested interest.

The Katsina state politician who according to sources is ‘a dummy candidate’ would withdraw his candidature in line with section 31 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Section 31 of the Electoral Act, 2022 provides that: “A candidate may withdraw his or her candidature by notice in writing signed by him and delivered personally by the candidate to the political party that nominated him for the election and the political party shall convey such withdrawal to the Commission not later than 90 days to the election.”